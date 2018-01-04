Fundamental Units of Measure: Furlongs, Fortnight and Firkin

In older times, graduate students in physics and engineering spoke fondly of a unit of speed called furlongs per fortnight. (About a sixth of a mm per second.) Recently, I discovered that there really is a formalized (but playful and humorous) system, like the metric system, called the FFF system. The unit of mass is the firkin, time is the fortnight, and distance is the furlong. Many other derived units, sans electric charge, can be derived from these basic FFF units. As Mr. Spock would say: “Fascinating.” (I propose the unit of electric charge be called the frakkin.) Homework assignment: calculate the speed of light in the FFF system.

