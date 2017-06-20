Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow for iPhone and iPad Launches on June 29th

Get ready for a new Futurama fix because Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow is coming to the App Store on June 29th. The iPhone and iPad game teams up the TV show’s voice actors, writers, and animators for what they’re calling new episodes rolled into a video game. The developer, Tinyco, has a teaser video out featuring the heads of Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye, Stephen Hawking, and George Takei that also shows off a little of the game play. Like we said when we first heard about the game, shut up and take my money.

