Yes, you read that right. The future of STEM is the Batmobile. Warner Brothers Pictures has authorized CircuitMess, a company already in the business of making and selling STEM project kits, to produce the first AI-fueled remote control Batmobile. The brains of this car consists of a dual core CPU, computer vision, and artificial intelligence. It will come with its own remote control, but where’s the fun in that? The real joy in this project is the fact that you will be able to program it to drive itself, detecting objects in its way and navigating around them. The Batmobile project will launch on Kickstarter October 5, but the team already has a VIP sneak peek program that you can take advantage of now.

Check It Out: The Future of STEM Is the Batmobile