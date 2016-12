Just because the Empire is big and evil and hates the Jedi doesn’t mean they don’t know how to rock. To see just how well Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, and Boba Fett can rock, check out Galactic Empire’s cover of the Star Wars theme. And remember if you’re ever in charge of Vader’s guitar don’t screw up. Ever.

Check It Out: Galactic Empire Rocks the Star Wars Theme