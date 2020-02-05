iOS Game Florence Coming to Other Platforms February 13

iOS game Florence by Annapurna Interactive is coming to other platforms on February 13. Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac via Steam and GOG, and the Mac App Store are the platforms to be included. The game will be US$5.99. Florence was awarded for an Apple Design Award and a BAFTA for Best Mobile Game. The game tells the story of a young woman’s journey through both the spectacular and bleak moments of her very first love. You can watch the trailer below and check out the game on the App Store for US$2.99.