If you can tear yourself away from Harry Potter Wizards Unite, a new Game of Thrones game is coming to iOS soon. Users can pre-register for Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall now, and be alerted when it is available. The game was created by BeHaviour Interactive. The trailer, released Thursday, doesn’t reveal much but indicates the game is a strategy-led RPG. The graphics look to be suitably impressive and epic too. It may just fill the space left in fans lives now the TV show is off-air!

Check It Out: Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall Game Coming to iOS