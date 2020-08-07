“Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows” launched on Apple Arcade Friday. It goes beyond the TV series to explore the 8,000 year history of the Night’s Watch in its vigil on top of the Wall. Players will etch their own tales into the annals of Lord Commanders and their sworn brothers over centuries as they shore up stocks, defenses, and recruits at Castle Black as well as send ranging parties out to navigate the wild North, riding into the lands beyond the Wall unsure of what awaits them.

