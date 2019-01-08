Vermont-based AgTech startup Seedsheet , today unveiled its newest product, the Garden Guru Sensor, a Bluetooth-enabled soil sensor that provides users with precise, real-time data to facilitate maximum plant growth and ensure everyone’s gardening experience reaps the benefits of homegrown food. The discreet, Bluetooth-enabled sensor tracks real-time data for soil moisture, UV light exposure and ambient temperature of the garden environment for optimal growing conditions. The sensor has a wide Bluetooth range for easy monitoring throughout the day and enough battery power to last through a full gardening season. Designed for any of Seedsheet’s garden kits or for the conventional grower, users can simply place the sensor in their garden and monitor the “dirt data” from the Garden Guru companion app. Through the app, users can receive updates from their garden in which they can track germination progress and receive automated tips and video tutorials throughout the lifecycle of the garden, prolonging the harvest and ensuring multiple meals. Geo-location feature also integrates with weather APIs for real-time weather updates for users to track in their region.

CES – Seedsheet Launches Garden Guru Soil Sensor