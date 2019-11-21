Civilization VI: Gathering Storm Now Available on iOS

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm is now available as an in-app purchase for the iOS app. Gathering Storm brings new features to the game, most notably climate change. It also adds seven World Wonders, eight new civilizations, nine new leaders, and new units, districts, buildings, and governments. The climate change will probably prove to be the most interesting. A new Power system can improve your late-game buildings. Resources like coal, uranium, and oil can be burned for fuel but they have a negative impact on global CO2 levels. But there are green alternatives like geothermal energy, wind farms, and solar farms.

