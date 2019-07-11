GE Smart AC Unit Works With HomeKit

GE Appliances has a new smart air conditioning unit, and it works with Apple’s HomeKit. The GE smart AC unit connects with Wi-Fi and can be controlled with a iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple Watch. John Desmarais, Commercial Director, Window A/C, Portables & Dehumidifiers for GE Appliances, said:

Consumers told us they like how they can create their own schedules to keep rooms comfortable without wasting energy. We’re pleased to offer the very first air conditioners with HomeKit integration, bringing simple and secure control through the Apple Home app and using Siri.

You can read the press release here and purchase one here.