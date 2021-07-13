ZAGG’s Gear4 brand announced on Tuesday the release of its Kita Grip 360 case for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. It includes a flexible, plant-based case that has been drop tested up to 10-feet and includes an antimicrobial coating. The case is compatible with Switch dock. Also included in the package is a ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protector to protect against scratches. The Kita Grip 360 and Kita Grip 360 Lite cases (US$39.99) are available today with a limited lifetime warranty.

Check It Out: Gear4 Releases Kita Grip 360 Protection for Nintendo Switch