Geekbench 4 Released for Mac, iOS, and Other OSes

Primate Labs released Geekbench 4 for OS X, iOS, Windows, Linux, and Android this week. Geekbench is a benchmarking app that will test your device and show how it compares to other devices. The new version includes a new interface, a new structure that allows more features on mobile devices, and new workloads (i.e. tests for CPU). According to the company, “These updated workloads model real-world tasks and applications, and provide an objective measure of the performance of the CPU in your phone or laptop.” It also has new GPU workloads for testing the graphics processor(s) in your device. The company has a launch sale starting at $7.99 for Mac and Windows. It’s also on the App Store, but as of this writing it’s not showing up.

