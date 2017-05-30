Gene Munster Predicts New Apple Products at WWDC

The Apple analyst Gene Munster, now with Loup Ventures, has provided his predictions for new and updated Apple products at WWDC—which starts June 5th. He includes a probability with each of the four items. Personally, I think the probability for a 10.5-inch iPad Pro should be a little higher, just because Apple is way behind in its iPad refresh cycle. But check out Gene’s estimates and see what you think.
iOS11 is a gimme. they ALWAYS preview iOS and macOS at WWDC.
Updated MAcBook Pros, yes 50^ might be a bit lower than I’d guess but not to quibble.
I would reverse the 10.5 iPad Pro and Siri Home assistant. The former would, I predict, REPLACE the 9.7″ iPad Pro rather than being another size. The latter is an interesting idea but un;less there are huge improvements to Siri aleo released at WWDC it won’t happen.
How about HomeKit for OSX