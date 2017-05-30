Gene Munster Predicts New Apple Products at WWDC

John Martellaro

@jmartellaro
Under a minute read
| Cool Stuff Found

The Apple analyst Gene Munster, now with Loup Ventures, has provided his predictions for new and updated Apple products at WWDC—which starts June 5th. He includes a probability with each of the four items. Personally, I think the probability for a 10.5-inch iPad Pro should be a little higher, just because Apple is way behind in its iPad refresh cycle. But check out Gene’s estimates and see what you think.

  1. geoduck

    iOS11 is a gimme. they ALWAYS preview iOS and macOS at WWDC.
    Updated MAcBook Pros, yes 50^ might be a bit lower than I’d guess but not to quibble.
    I would reverse the 10.5 iPad Pro and Siri Home assistant. The former would, I predict, REPLACE the 9.7″ iPad Pro rather than being another size. The latter is an interesting idea but un;less there are huge improvements to Siri aleo released at WWDC it won’t happen.

    May 30, 2017 at 8:07 EDT PM

