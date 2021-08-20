Get a Discount on a Subway Footlong With Apple Pay

We all like free stuff, but sometimes even just a few dollars off is still a great thing. Cupertino has offered discounts in the past to use its mobile digital wallet, and now has a new offer. Apple is offering a great discount on a Subway footlong. US customers who use Apple Pay with the Subway app can get a $2 discount off a footlong sandwich. All you have to do is install the Subway app on your iPhone or iPad, and order your sandwich in advance. If you use Apple Pay along with the promo code APPLEPAY , you’ll get two dollars off your order. This promotion only lasts until August 25, so take it advantage of it while you can. Define print states that the offer is only valid at participating subway locations in the United States, and extras, add-ons, and taxes are additional. You can’t use any other discounts or coupons with this offer, and Footlong PRO™ and Signature Wraps don’t count.

