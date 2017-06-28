The Oaxis InkCase i7 Plus is a lot of things. It’s a case for your iPhone 7 Plus, but it’s also an eBook reader. It offers shock absorption, while allowing you check your calendar and reminders without unlocking your iPhone. This is a second screen for your iPhone, as well as a protective case to keep you from breaking it. The InkCase even integrates with Pocket, so you can save your articles to read later and not have to open up your smartphone to peruse those headlines. The real beauty, though, is the eInk display — no more worries about glare from harsh sunlight when you’re trying to read. Oaxis already has the InkCase line available for the iPhone 7, but the new, larger product for the 7 Plus is gaining traction on Kickstarter. With 30 days left in the campaign, Oaxis has already come close to meeting the funding goal to make the case a reality. I received an early review unit of the case recently, and I’m loving it so far. It’s definitely worthy of the moniker “Cool Stuff Found.”

Check It Out: Get a Second Screen for Your iPhone with InkCase