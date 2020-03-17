Fortnite introduced a new vehicle on Tuesday. The ‘Choppa’ got shown off in a new trailer, featuring Deadpool. Of course. The vehicle can hold one player and 4 other squadmates.
Check It Out: Get to The ‘Choppa’ in Fortnite
