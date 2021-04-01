Author d.j. machale takes us “beyond the page” for “Ghostwriter” on Apple TV+. Donna is excited about the main character in her original story, a fashion-loving spider named Sapphire. But what comes next? The word “WHERE” appears in her journal, and suddenly Donna is visited by Mowgli from The Jungle Book. He gets Donna thinking about how important a character’s home is, a place where they belong. Where will Sapphire the spider live?