GitHub released an update to its mobile app that introduces push notifications. Users can now toggle on push notifications when directly mentioned, when they’ve been requested to review a pull request, when assigned a task, and when requested to approve a deployment for a protected environment. Another feature, scheduling, gives users the ability to choose a timeframe to pause notifications, similar to Apple’s Do Not Disturb feature. Users can now view releases natively within the app.

Check It Out: GitHub Mobile Introduces Push Notifications in Latest Update