GitHub for mobile launches out of beta today for Android and iOS. You can see the latest notifications; read, react, and reply to issues and pull requests; review and merge pull requests; organize issues with labels, assignees, projects, and more; and browse your files and code.

Stay in touch with your team, triage issues, and even merge, right from the app. We’re making these tasks easy for you to perform, no matter where you work, with a beautifully native experience.

Check It Out: Official GitHub for Mobile App Launches on iOS