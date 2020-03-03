GlassFusion 360 is a new Apple Watch screen protector from InvisibleShield. Designed for the Series 4 and Series 5 models, it gives you protection from any angle, absorbs impact and disperse shock, and comes with a polycarbonate bumper to protect your Watch’s bezel. InvisibleShield offers a limited lifetime warranty. If your GlassFusion 360 is worn or damaged, the company will replace it for free for as long as you own your Apple Watch. You can buy one on ZAGG’s website for US$39.99.

Check It Out: GlassFusion 360 is a new Apple Watch Screen Protector