GoodNotes 5 is a major update to its predecessor GoodNotes 4. It includes many highly requested features, improvements to existing things and some special surprises.

What’s new in GoodNotes 5:

New folder system: Create unlimited levels of folders and subfolders

Text & handwriting search across all documents

Flexible scrolling directions: Horizontal or vertical scrolling

Favorites view: Shortcuts to important pages, documents, or folders.

QuickNotes: The fastest way to start taking notes

Optionally display documents as lists instead of thumbnails

Improved ink algorithm: More precise and natural writing experience

And a whole lot more.

Check It Out: Goodnotes 5 is Out for $7.99