Goodnotes 5 is Out for $7.99

GoodNotes 5 is a major update to its predecessor GoodNotes 4. It includes many highly requested features, improvements to existing things and some special surprises.
What’s new in GoodNotes 5:
- New folder system: Create unlimited levels of folders and subfolders
- Text & handwriting search across all documents
- Flexible scrolling directions: Horizontal or vertical scrolling
- Favorites view: Shortcuts to important pages, documents, or folders.
- QuickNotes: The fastest way to start taking notes
- Optionally display documents as lists instead of thumbnails
- Improved ink algorithm: More precise and natural writing experience
And a whole lot more.
