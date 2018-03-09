Check out Oxygene, a “concept tire” from Goodyear. Concept tire is like a concept car—it shows what might be, rather than what is. But it’s intensely cool. Firstly, the tire is 3D printed from rubber powder made from recycled tires. It’s the moss, though, that’s weirdly awesome. That’s right, moss, because Goodyear fills the center mass of the tire with moss. The tire captures road moisture—improving grip on the way—and feeds it to the moss. The moss also captures CO2 and does what moss does, turns it into oxygen via photosynthesis. According to Futurism magazine, “In a city roughly the size of Paris, Goodyear estimates these tires could produce 3,000 tons of oxygen and absorb over 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year.” Wow. That would turn cars—especially electric cars—into part of the solution to anthropomorphic climate change.
Check It Out: Goodyear’s Oxygene Tire Uses Moss to Capture CO2 and Produce Oxygen
This is wicked cool, if they can make it work!
It is an interesting idea but not without potential problems and risks. Aside from the obvious (how does the moss stay within the tire), the animation is clearly a city-like environment and only the rain. What about those from the northern areas of the United States and Canada that experience weather worse than rain? Could it handle the streets in, say, midtown Manhattan, an area not known to be friendly to “modern” tires? What about its off-road capabilities?
Although it has its promise, let’s not get ahead of ourselves!
Photosynthesis converts carbon dioxide into some sort of biomass. The tire would be creating biomass from its photosynthesis. What do you do with that biomass building up inside the tire?
That’s an excellent question. My personal assumption is that this is a genetically modified moss designed for purpose. I don’t know for sure yet, though.
Yes, it is not sufficient to just capture CO2. To be of benefit you have to sequester the carbon somewhere long term or feed it back into a production chain.