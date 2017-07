Google rolled out an update for its iPhone and iPad Calendar app on Friday that adds a Today Widget. That’s a long overdue and welcome addition to the app because it makes it easier for Google ecosystem fans to stick with just the apps they want to use instead of relying on Apple’s Calendar app for viewing schedules from the Home screen. Google Calendar 2.4 is a free download on Apple’s App Store and requires a free Google account.

