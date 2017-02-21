It’s like the whole Star Wars universe has been begging for a Han Solo movie, and it’s finally in production. Filming started this week in London, and the cast photo gives us a glimpse into the movie without giving anything away. The pic includes Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), and Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca). The cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, and Thandie Newton all packed into the Millennium Falcon cockpit. Details about the movie are under wraps, but we do know it’s set for release on May 25, 2018. Hey Disney, now that the Han Solo movie is underway how about you get to work on the Boba Fett flick?

Check It Out: Han Solo Star Wars Movie Starts Filming