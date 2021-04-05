“Wolfwalkers” is an animated film on Apple TV+ from Cartoon Saloon. Each scene was drawn by hand and Apple’s new YouTube video gives us a look at how it was done. “In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night.“