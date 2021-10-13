I’ve regularly commented in my (mixed) reviews that one of the highlights of Ted Lasso season two is the developing relationship between Rebecca and Keeley, played by Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple respectively. In a recently released video clip, the two actors discuss how they came to be involved in the hit show, their characters, and what it all means to them personally. It gives a really nice insight into life behind the camera and how the show was made.

