Build Your Own Magic Wand with the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit

I’m a big fan of Kano’s coding kits like Pixel programmable light board and the Computer Kit Complete, so of course their new Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit looks pretty awesome to me. You get to build your own magic wand that interacts with the apps you make on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Kano’s coding tools are easy to learn, too. You can order your kit now for US$99.99 and deliveries will start on October 1st. Did I mention you get to build your own magic wand?

