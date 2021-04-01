Zynga-made game Harry Potter – Puzzles and Spells is running an Easter-themed event. The event is being hosted by Molly Weasley and players are starting to find Easter Eggs hidden throughout all journey puzzles. They can then collect them to earn points. Golden Eggs drop onto the puzzles occasionally too – players can double-tap or swap them and this triggers a blast across the board. Furthermore, as shown in the picture below, The Niffler will make a first-ever, surprise appearance to collect The Golden Egg.

Check It Out: Harry Potter – Puzzles and Spells Running Easter-Themed Event