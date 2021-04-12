Export Apple Health Data for Your Doctor With ‘Heart Reports’

An app called Heart Reports lets you export Apple Health data as a beautiful, human-readable PDF for your doctor. There are six different reports that you can generate: Heart Rate Report: minimum, maximum, and average heart rate data, heart rate variability(HRV), graphs, and more; Blood Pressure Report: scatter and simple line graphs of your blood pressure readings combined with the corresponding heart rate, body temperature, and 12-hour nutritional intake values(sodium, caffeine, carbohydrates); Blood Sugar Report: all of your blood glucose readings with nutritional intake values, heart rate ranges, and classifications based on your diabetes type; Activity Report: four charts from your step count, burned calories, BMI, and body weight; Sleep Report: visualized sleep cycles with heart rate data, asleep, awake, and in-bed times, nutritional values, and more; Blood Oxygen Report: all of your blood oxygen readings with minimum, maximum and average data, combined with your heart rate info. App Store: US$2.99

