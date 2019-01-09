Hero Group, a New York based advertising and new media agency that specializes in Millennials, led by Joseph Anthony, one of the nation’s foremost experts on Gen Y and Gen Z, today announces the launch of Hero Traveler, the first travel-focused social media platform and app dedicated to informing and empowering the next generation of Millennial Traveler. The first of its kind platform allows travelers to easily create, publish, share, authenticate and ultimately book travel experiences curated by their peers. Hero Traveler leverages the power of user generated travel stories combined with content curated by a global network of pre-vetted travel influencers and creators. Share your best travel adventures, tips and memories with the world, in the form of beautifully composed travel stories and guides, comprised of your best writing, photography and videos. Help fellow travelers by providing them with ideas and insights into how to make their travel experiences unforgettable. App Store: Free

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Check It Out: Hero Traveler is a new Social Platform for Millennial Travelers