One of my favorite casual iPad games is Hidden Folks, so of course I’m excited there’s an update out with new areas to explore. The update adds five new beach areas with more than 60 items to find. You get the same whimsical art and fun sound effects, and clues to help you find all the hidden items. The new beach levels are available as a US$1.99 in-app purchase. If you don’t already have Hidden Folks you can download the game for the iPhone and iPad at Apple’s App Store.

Check It Out: Hidden Folks Adds New Beach Levels to Kill More of Your Time Searching for Stuff