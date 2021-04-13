The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Online Anonymity Version 9

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Online Anonymity is an open source, non-profit guide on how to be anonymous online. It covers multiple platforms like Windows, Linux, macOS, Whonix, TAILS, Qubes, and more. Its creator announced an update to the guide, version 9. This version adds bug fixes, more topics, and its own Tor Mirror. You can find the online guide here, and the PDF guide here. The creator’s post on Reddit includes many variations on these guides.

