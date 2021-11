Ahead of Thanksgiving, Apple has released a new short film. It was shot on an iPhone 13 Pro and directed by Oscar Nominee Jason Reitman and his father, fellow Oscar Nominee Ivan Reitman. The soundtrack is “You and I” by Valerie June. The three minute film tells the story of a girl trying to keep her snowman alive all year. The ending is rather sweet!

