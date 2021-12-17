Players take on the role of Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, as she strives to unravel the mystery behind her mother’s disappearance. Aboard the desolate Sevastopol space station, her search for answers soon becomes a desperate fight for survival as she’s relentlessly hunted by a deadly, unknown menace. Offering the same stunning graphics and pulse-pounding tension of the original, this award-winning sci-fi masterpiece arrives complete with all seven DLC packs and a fully customisable touchscreen interface designed for mobile. For those who want a console-like experience, this mobile version of Alien: Isolation also comes with gamepad support.

Check It Out: Survival Horror Game ‘Alien: Isolation’ is Now Available for iPhone