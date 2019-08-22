New Game Hot Wheels Infinite Loop is Out

Mattel has released its newest game, Hot Wheels Infinite Loop. Experience the insane challenges of real-time 8-player PVP racing while you smash, crash, and stunt your way to victory. Collect legendary Hot Wheels® cars like Bone Shaker™, Twin Mill™, Shark Bite™, Rodger Dodger™ and more while upgrading your fleet to compete in the ultimate racing league. The year is 2068. Hot Wheels® has unveiled the most amazing car racing experience: The Infinite Loop – an all-new racing sport where extreme stunting, crashing, smashing, loops, and tricks make legends and dreams come true. You can watch the YouTube trailer here. App Store: Free (Offers In-App Purchases)

