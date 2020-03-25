HouseParty: Stay at Home, See Your Friends

We are all looking for ways to stay in touch with friends and family as the coronavirus pandemic continues. One great app I’ve found for this is HouseParty. It allows you to easily have conversations – either one-to-one or a group. Once you’re in a conversation you can also play games with people – things like heads-up and trivia quizzes. You can ‘say hi’ to people to let them know you are there and even jump into conversations with people (if they haven’t locked the chat)! It all makes you feel close to your friends even when you have to be apart. HouseParty a free app, available in the iOS App Store.

