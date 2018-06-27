Core77 discovered a YouTube video that shows how Lego bricks are made. It’s a fascinating behind-the-scenes look into the Lego production line. The design has remained consistent for over fifty years. This means backwards compatibility; you can connect a 2018 Lego brick with a 1990 brick just fine. Core77 took screenshots of the video and added their own humorous captions.

We’ve used our industrial expertise to caption some of the images, just so you laypeople can understand what you’re seeing: Technicians who attempt to eat the plastic paste are fired, under a stringent “three strikes” system. “These all look plenty sharp. It would be a pity if a parent stepped on one, but ultimately their fault for being barefoot.”