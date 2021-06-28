Kelly and I always try to include at least one practical security tip for Security Friday. In the latest episode of the podcast “The Really Useful Podcast, hosts Christian Cawley and Ian Buckley discuss a few such tips, like how to figure out if a link is safe to click on. From the description: “This week’s Really Useful Podcast looks at link checkers and other easy, “soft” online security tips that you can use to develop safer habits and behaviors online. In this week’s show we used the following articles: How to Spot a Phishing Email Sites to Help You Check if Links Are Safe How to Safely Use Your Pet’s Name as a Secure Password.” Check out the link below to listen to the episode on Spotify.

Check It Out: How Can You Tell if a URL is Safe to Click?