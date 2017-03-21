Here’s How to Download Your Important Photos from Flickr

Flickr is great for storing and sharing photos online, but what do you do when you want to download them to your computer? Turns out that’s exactly what my friend Peter Cohen wanted to do, so he figured it out using Flickr’s own tools as well as third-party apps. Spoiler: If you have a huge image library you should use the third-party apps. Peter wrote up what he learned on the Backblaze blog, and it’s totally worth checking out.

