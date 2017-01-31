watchOS 3.2 introduced Theater Mode, which means your Apple Watch will be less obtrusive when you’re watching movies or live shows. The feature is easy to turn on and off, and your fellow theatuer goers will appreciate that you’re using it. Follow along with our how-to video to learn how Theater Mode works.
Check It Out: How to Use Apple Watch Theater Mode in watchOS 3.2
Thanks, Jeff.
Idiot proof, almost.
Now what we need is for iOS to be geofencing enabled so that it can tell when you’ve entered a theatre, and if you’ve failed to activate theatre mode, can deliver a series of electric shocks until you’ve complied – or Siri can simply start screaming ‘Fire!’ until you’ve been ejected.
Some people need incentive.