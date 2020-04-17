The ‘Tile Window’ option – Window > Tile Window to the Left/Right is a really useful macOS Catalina function. It’s like Split View on the iPad. Charlotte show’s you how to use it a new video.
Check It Out: How to use Tile Window on a Mac
