HYPER has released a new HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power Hub for Nintendo Switch. It contains a USB-C 45W PD 10Gbps port for host charging and data, a USB-C 18W PD for charging, a USB-A 7.5W 5Gbps port for charging & data, and an HDMI 4K60Hz HDR port. It serves as a 2-in-1 USB Charger & Data Hub and costs $99.99.

Check It Out: HYPER Releases 60W USB-C Power Hub for Nintendo Switch