Sanho Corporation Reveals HyperDrive DUO USB-C Hub for MacBooks

Sanho Corporation has announced a HyperDrive DUO 2-in-1 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. New features include a 4K 60Hz HDMI port and a magnetic grip to secure it better on the MacBook’s aluminum. Other ports include two USB-C ports that provide Power Delivery and data transfer (40Gbps/100W + 5Gbps/60W). There is also two USB-A 5Gbps ports, a microSD port, and an SD UHS-I card port. Available in space gray and silver to match your MacBook. The package includes a USB-C extension cable so you can use the hub with your iPad Pro or other USB-C devices. US$99.99

