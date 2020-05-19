‘If Found…’ Game Arrives in the App Store for $5

The newest game from Annapurna Interactive is called If Found…, and the teaser trailer can be seen here. It tells the story of a trans woman’s exploration of family, friendship, isolation, and connection. “Players read through and erase the diary of Kasio, a young woman returning to her family home on Achill Island in the West of Ireland. Players will relive her experiences and see the moments both happy and painful that make up the month of December 1993. Everything leads to the night of December 31st when a black hole will destroy the entire world. Where did it come from? Is there any way to stop it? The answers are here, waiting to be discovered.”

App Store Link: US$4.99

Steam Link: US$12.99

