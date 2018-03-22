IK Multimedia Ships Leslie Rotary Speaker Amp Models

IK Multimedia shipped AmpliTube Leslie and T-RackS Leslie on Thursday. Announced in January, these are amp models for the famous Lesli rotary speakers. I love a great guitar sound coming through a Leslie, having played in a band that used one. And, of course, A Hammond B3…man, I love a Leslie! Anyhoo, this software package for AmpliTube and T-RackS include: Leslie Type 147, 122, 122A; Leslie 3300w, Leslie G-37, Leslie Studio 12. It also includes five Leslie amp models, including: Leslie Type 147, Leslie Type 122 – vintage tube model; Leslie Type 122A – new tube model; Leslie 3300w – new hybrid amp, and the Leslie G-37/Studio 12 – new hybrid amp. The AmpliTube and T-RackS apps are US$99.99 each, or you can get both for $149.99. They’re available now. The promo video below gives a nice overview of what they can do.

