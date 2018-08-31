IK Multimedia Ships UNO Synth Editor for Mac/iOS/PC

IK Multimedia announced UNO Synth Editor, a software editor for the company’s UNO analog synthesizer. It allows you to to control and tweak the hardware UNO synth from your Mac, iOS device, or PC, either as a standalone app or as a plugin for popular DAWs. The software interface was designed to look just like the hardware synth, too, but with “deep control” over settings. UNO Synth Editor is a free download for all three platforms, and the software plugin works with Logic, GarageBand, Ableton Live, Pro Tools, Cubase, Studio One, Reaper, and more. The UNO Synth hardware synthesizer shipped in July for US$/€199.99.

