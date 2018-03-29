That Time Tim Cook Acknowledged People Can Surf Porn on iPhone

Apple has had a long-standing off again, off again relationship with the existence of porn, but CEO Tim Cook kind of, sort of softened that stance this week. No, there’s specifically not going to be a bunch of porno apps flooding the App Store (you’ll need to go to iBooks to get your soft-core porn), but Mr. Cook made the frank acknowledgement that people can always use Safari to surf for porn. And then he went so far as to clarify that he wasn’t making fun of it. I’m not arguing that this is some kind of seismic shift in Apple policy, and Mr. Cook iterated the fact that Apple intends to keep the App Store family friendly. It is, however, a much less confrontational statement on the world’s favorite pastime than Steve Jobs’s declaration that, “folks who want porn can buy an Android phone.” I’m not the only one who noticed the difference, either. BusinessInsider, for one, did a full workup on the subject. In any event, it’s interesting to see Apple taking a more enlightened tone on the subject, including his comments about what you sell says something about you.

