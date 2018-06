Good news, iOS developers. iMazing 2.6.1 is out and it includes support for iOS 12 beta. That means you can back up the data and apps on your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch test devices and restore to an earlier state if something goes wrong. It also means iMazing is already good to go when the public betas start rolling out. iMazing is priced at US$39.99 and the update is free.

