is back with an iMessage concept. I’ve shared his previous design concepts before, and his latest one involves redesigning social interactions in Apple’s Messages app. By using Screen Time in iOS 12, Mr. Eugène noticed how much he spent messaging people, and he wanted to improve the experience. A new feature is called Chatroom, and it’s meant to “bridge the gap between digital and real world interactions.” It makes iMessage apps more powerful, and lets people experience digital things like they would in the physical world. For example, when you send a video to a friend using YouTube’s iMessage app, it shows an indicator when the person watches it. Then, you can tap on the video to watch it together inside of the Chatroom, where you can discuss the video.

Check It Out: This iMessage Concept Redesigns Social Interactions