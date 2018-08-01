How to Improve Your Black and White Photography

The Phoblographer shared some tips to improve your black and white photography. The world of monochrome is a fun journey, and as a black and white photographer myself, it’s always good to get tips and tricks. There are nine tips to help you get started:

Plan to shoot black and white before you take the shot Look for the abstract Shoot in RAW or use color filters Use long exposures Dodge and Burn Understand how light is affected Use HDR Emphasize mood Subvert Expectation (take black and white photos of things you would expect to be in color)

There’s more to it and just taking color away, and you can read the article and watch the video to learn more.